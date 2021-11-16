WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WidePoint had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.09. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of WidePoint worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

