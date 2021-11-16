Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

