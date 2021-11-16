Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 8,110 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

