Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Makes New Investment in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IDT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of IDT by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IDT by 112.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDT opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.25. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $66.94.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.