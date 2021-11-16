Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 703 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $25.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

