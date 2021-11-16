William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

CLBT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $10,209,000.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

