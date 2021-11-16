William Blair Begins Coverage on Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

