William Blair Comments on Engagesmart Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Engagesmart in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESMT. Truist started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

NYSE ESMT opened at $28.52 on Monday. Engagesmart has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $38.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

