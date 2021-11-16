William Blair Weighs in on ForgeRock Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for ForgeRock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.19). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

FORG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

ForgeRock stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

