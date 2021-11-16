WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the October 14th total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXSE. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000.

NASDAQ CXSE opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

