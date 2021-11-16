Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.83

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.83 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,655,714 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 47.76 and a current ratio of 47.76.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

