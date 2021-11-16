Woodstock Corp Sells 2,143 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,109,000 after buying an additional 129,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,551,000 after buying an additional 138,281 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after buying an additional 475,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,741,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NYSE MKC opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

