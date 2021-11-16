Woodstock Corp Sells 3,469 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,395,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,217,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

