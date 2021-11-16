Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.57.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $295.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,642.13, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.32 and its 200 day moving average is $249.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 52-week low of $204.86 and a 52-week high of $300.78.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 315.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

