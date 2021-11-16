WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$190.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$166.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$179.46.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$179.56 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$90.56 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company has a market cap of C$21.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

