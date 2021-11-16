Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

XBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.22.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.