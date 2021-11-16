Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XEBEF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,574. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.