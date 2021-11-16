Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

XEBEF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,574. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.