Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XNCR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xencor during the third quarter valued at $6,545,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 280.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 92,910 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 52.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 32.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -374.50 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xencor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

