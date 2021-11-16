Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Get Xencor alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,545,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 92,910 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.