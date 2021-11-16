Xend Finance (XEND) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.11 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Xend Finance has a market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00068733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00072172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00094718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,942.90 or 0.99821374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.48 or 0.07017755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

