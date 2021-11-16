XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.04

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 17023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $714.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.
XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.
