XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.04

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 17023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $714.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 43.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in XL Fleet by 229.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in XL Fleet by 47.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in XL Fleet by 322.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 52,886 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in XL Fleet by 22.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

