Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

