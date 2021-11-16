Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $300,000 in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROG during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PROG by 55.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in PROG during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PRG stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

