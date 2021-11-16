Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $311,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

