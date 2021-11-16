Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

NYSE RL opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

