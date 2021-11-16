Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,256,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after buying an additional 1,274,371 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vontier by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after buying an additional 1,265,223 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,359,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.59.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

