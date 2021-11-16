Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $495.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YARIY shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,578. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $28.56.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.908 per share. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.18%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

