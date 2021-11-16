Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 61.7% in October

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the October 14th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

