Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. AcuityAds posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:ATY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.11. 279,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,935. The stock has a market cap of $249.02 million and a P/E ratio of 22.83. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,981,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

