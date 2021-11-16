Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advantage Solutions.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

ADV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 4,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,433. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.