Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.77. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.92%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

