Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.51 Billion

Brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce sales of $29.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.94 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $29.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $122.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.09 billion to $125.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $121.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.16 billion to $124.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.56. 6,425,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,087,435. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

