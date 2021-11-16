Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Nokia posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,765,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,585 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,521,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 102,578 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

