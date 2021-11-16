Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $2.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

RESN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Resonant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of RESN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.43. 444,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,821. Resonant has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Resonant by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Resonant in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Resonant by 232.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Resonant in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.