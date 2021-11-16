Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $779.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. 483,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,628,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

