Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $779.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. 483,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,628,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.