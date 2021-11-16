Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Aaron’s posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 142.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,209 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AAN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,130. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $798.72 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

