Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.39. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 404,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

