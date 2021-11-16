Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.39. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 404,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.