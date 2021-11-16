Zacks: Analysts Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce sales of $18.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.10 million and the highest is $20.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.68. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

