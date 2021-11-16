Zacks: Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post sales of $13.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $15.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $50.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $68.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.13 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $88.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $121.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 in the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

