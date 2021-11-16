Zacks: Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.84). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galapagos.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $129.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

