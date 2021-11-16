Zacks: Analysts Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $1.32 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Logitech International posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

