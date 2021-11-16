Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) to report sales of $376.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $369.60 million. Kingsoft Cloud reported sales of $254.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.39. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,186 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 14,986.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,395 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

