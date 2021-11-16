Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post sales of $490.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $492.50 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $431.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after acquiring an additional 535,981 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $22,885,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $12,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MTX traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $57.81 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
