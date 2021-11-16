Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post sales of $490.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $492.50 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $431.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after acquiring an additional 535,981 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $22,885,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $12,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $57.81 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

