Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprott.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 405,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprott stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,889. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

