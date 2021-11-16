Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprott.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of Sprott stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,889. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
