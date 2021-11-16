Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Ameren posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ameren by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,415,000 after buying an additional 4,122,978 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ameren by 45,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,214,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ameren by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,098,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after buying an additional 687,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ameren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $85.14. 614,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.