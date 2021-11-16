Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $9.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

MOS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.89. 4,978,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,863. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 552,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 88,593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,388,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 852,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.