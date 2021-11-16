Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) to Hold

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DFH. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:DFH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 485,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,148. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dream Finders Homes (DFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.