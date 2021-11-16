Zacks Investment Research Lowers Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OMGA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.32. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,061,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,653,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

