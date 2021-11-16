Zacks Investment Research Lowers RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Hold

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.64. RadNet has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in RadNet by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 742,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after buying an additional 468,590 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $10,966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth $5,122,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth $4,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.