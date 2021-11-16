Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) to Sell

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

TPST has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TPST traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,438. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

